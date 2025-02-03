Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Short Interest Up 5.6% in January

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 611,600 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the December 31st total of 579,200 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EG. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $420.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $453.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $444.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.56.

In other news, COO James Allan Williamson sold 200 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,553,330. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Everest Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Everest Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in Everest Group by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its position in Everest Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in Everest Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Everest Group stock opened at $347.38 on Monday. Everest Group has a 12-month low of $343.76 and a 12-month high of $407.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $365.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.52%.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

