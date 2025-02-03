Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 23 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,932,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $888,603,000 after purchasing an additional 42,303 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,376 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,867,000 after acquiring an additional 52,741 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 340,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,653,000 after purchasing an additional 59,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Costigan sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $780,182.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,819. This trade represents a 84.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $453.46.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $473.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $476.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.84 and a 12 month high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

