ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives $45.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXLS. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $50.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $28.16 and a fifty-two week high of $51.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.05.

In related news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 13,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $675,822.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,554,781.60. This represents a 6.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 789,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,055,190.70. The trade was a 11.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,398 shares of company stock valued at $10,089,385 over the last 90 days. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in ExlService during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 2,827.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

