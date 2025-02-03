Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Position Lowered by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,891 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 1,019.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. HSBC lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.91.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $73.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.76. Fastenal has a one year low of $61.36 and a one year high of $84.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.57%.

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total value of $1,970,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 31,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $2,688,621.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at $24,168,521. The trade was a 10.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,772 shares of company stock worth $5,365,455. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

