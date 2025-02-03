Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 1,241 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,053,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177,687 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 38.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,274,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,025,000 after buying an additional 165,440 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth about $44,248,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,565,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,475,000 after buying an additional 1,267,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Randall Winn sold 290,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $3,213,383.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,266,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,010,885.42. This represents a 18.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $53,926.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,435.59. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $10.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 343.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZI. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $10.30 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.52.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

