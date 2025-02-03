Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 474 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 76.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,094 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Yelp were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Yelp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,743,899 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $96,256,000 after purchasing an additional 48,363 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Yelp by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,553,227 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $89,567,000 after acquiring an additional 23,719 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yelp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,759,229 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $61,724,000 after acquiring an additional 64,381 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,174,607 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $41,205,000 after purchasing an additional 56,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 13.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 654,059 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after buying an additional 78,585 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $397,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,022,963.36. This trade represents a 4.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $377,329.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 122,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,497.60. This represents a 8.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,865 shares of company stock worth $2,167,768 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $39.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average of $36.33. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.56 and a 52-week high of $45.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.34.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The local business review company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $360.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.74 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 8.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Yelp to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Yelp from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yelp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

