Fifth Third Bancorp Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 80.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 194.2% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000.

SMH stock opened at $243.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.50. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $184.15 and a 1-year high of $283.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $1.0713 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

