Fifth Third Bancorp Makes New Investment in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 7,424.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 298,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 294,215 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 934,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,769,000 after buying an additional 242,500 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter worth $584,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 107.7% in the third quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 10.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 185,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock opened at $11.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.44. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $13.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

