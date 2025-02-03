Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,663 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.4% of Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veery Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Udine Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 12,425 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 4,697 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total transaction of $625,790,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917,416,976 shares in the company, valued at $191,602,535,437.60. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $1,132,366.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,797,072.91. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,027,340 shares of company stock worth $1,252,456,773. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $237.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $241.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.44.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

