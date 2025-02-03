Financial Analysis: Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) & Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL)

Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) and Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grail and Biodesix”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grail N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Biodesix $49.09 million 3.05 -$52.15 million ($0.39) -2.64

Grail has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Biodesix.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grail 0 3 0 0 2.00 Biodesix 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Grail and Biodesix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Grail presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential downside of 47.16%. Biodesix has a consensus price target of $3.06, suggesting a potential upside of 197.09%. Given Biodesix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Biodesix is more favorable than Grail.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.0% of Biodesix shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.2% of Biodesix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Grail and Biodesix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grail N/A N/A N/A Biodesix -66.84% -275.79% -43.05%

Summary

Biodesix beats Grail on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grail

GRAIL, Inc. is a healthcare company. It engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Huber, William H. Rastetter, and Mostafa Ronaghi on September 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc. operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules. It also provides GeneStrat ddPCR and NGS, and VeriStrat tests, which are used in the diagnosis of lung cancer to measure the presence of mutations in the tumor and the state of the patient's immune system to establish the patient's prognosis and help guide treatment decisions. In addition, the company, through its partnership with Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., provides Bio-Rad SARS-CoV-2 ddPCR, a COVID-19 Test under Biodesix WorkSafe testing program; and Platelia SARS-CoV-2 Total Ab test, an antibody test for detecting a B-cell immune response to SARS-CoV-2 that indicate recent or prior infection. Further, it offers diagnostic and clinical research, as well as clinical trial testing services to biopharmaceutical companies; and discovers, develops, and commercializes companion diagnostics. The company was formerly known as Elston Technologies, Inc. and as changed to Biodesix, Inc. in 2006. Biodesix, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

