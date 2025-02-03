Financial Analysis: Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) & Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) and Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Emerson Electric and Legrand, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerson Electric 1 5 14 1 2.71 Legrand 0 0 1 0 3.00

Emerson Electric presently has a consensus target price of $136.45, indicating a potential upside of 5.08%. Given Emerson Electric’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Emerson Electric is more favorable than Legrand.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerson Electric $17.49 billion 4.23 $1.97 billion $3.42 37.97 Legrand $9.11 billion 2.95 $1.24 billion $0.86 23.65

This table compares Emerson Electric and Legrand”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Emerson Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Legrand. Legrand is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Emerson Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Emerson Electric has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legrand has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.3% of Emerson Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Emerson Electric shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Emerson Electric and Legrand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerson Electric 11.25% 11.73% 6.90% Legrand 12.53% 15.15% 6.88%

Summary

Emerson Electric beats Legrand on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co., a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity. The Final Control segment provides control, isolation, shutoff, pressure relief, and pressure safety valves, actuators, and regulators for process and hybrid industries. The Measurement & Analytical segment offers intelligent instrumentation measuring the physical properties of liquids or gases, such as pressure, temperature, level, flow, acoustics, corrosion, pH, conductivity, water quality, toxic gases, and flame. The Discrete Automation segment offers solenoid and pneumatic valves, valve position indicators, pneumatic cylinders, air preparation equipment, pressure and temperature switches, electric linear motion solutions, programmable automation control systems, electrical distribution equipment, and materials joining solutions. The Safety & Productivity segment offers tools for professionals and homeowners; pipe-working tools, including pipe wrenches, pipe cutters, pipe threading and roll grooving equipment, battery hydraulic tools; electrical tools; and other professional tools. The Control Systems & Software segment provides distributed control systems, safety instrumented systems, SCADA systems, application software, digital twins, asset performance management, and cybersecurity. The Test & Measurement provides software-connected automated test and measurement systems. The AspenTech segment provides asset optimization software that enables industrial manufacturers to design, operate, and maintain operations for enhancing performance through a combination of decades of modeling, simulation, and optimization capabilities. The company was incorporated in 1890 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes. It also provides security, communication, and network solutions, including access security, digital home networks, emergency lighting, fire alarms, IT networks, intercom and door entry, and nurse call systems; conduits and cable management solutions comprising trunking, ducts, tubes, floor boxes, columns and feeders, and workstation solutions; industrial products, such as enclosures, connections, transformers and power supply, marking accessories and cable ties, motor control and protection, fuse protection, and industrial plugs and sockets, as well as control, button, and signaling products; installation accessories, including wiring accessories, extension cords, multi-outlet units, cable ties and fasteners, and connection boxes and terminals; and lighting products and accessories. The company's products are used in hotels, offices, data centers, shopping centers, health care, industrial, and residential buildings. It also exports its products to approximately 170 countries. Legrand SA was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

