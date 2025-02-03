Financial Analysis: Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) vs. TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG)

Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Free Report) and TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tian Ruixiang and TWFG”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tian Ruixiang $1.24 million 1.06 -$2.45 million N/A N/A TWFG $172.93 million 2.46 $26.10 million N/A N/A

TWFG has higher revenue and earnings than Tian Ruixiang.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tian Ruixiang N/A N/A N/A TWFG N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Tian Ruixiang and TWFG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

10.7% of Tian Ruixiang shares are held by institutional investors. 39.6% of Tian Ruixiang shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tian Ruixiang and TWFG, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tian Ruixiang 0 0 0 0 0.00 TWFG 0 4 5 0 2.56

TWFG has a consensus price target of $31.86, suggesting a potential upside of 11.08%. Given TWFG’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TWFG is more favorable than Tian Ruixiang.

Summary

TWFG beats Tian Ruixiang on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tian Ruixiang

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. It distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile, commercial property, liability, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances, as well as health and miscellaneous insurance. It serves individual or institutional customers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About TWFG

TWFG, Inc. operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas. TWFG, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bunch Family Holdings, LLC.

