Financial Comparison: Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) vs. Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX)

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) and Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Electra Battery Materials has a beta of 2.58, indicating that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Scientifics has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Electra Battery Materials alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Electra Battery Materials and Manhattan Scientifics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electra Battery Materials N/A N/A -$47.90 million ($3.56) -0.41 Manhattan Scientifics $50,000.00 N/A -$1.16 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Manhattan Scientifics has higher revenue and earnings than Electra Battery Materials.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Electra Battery Materials and Manhattan Scientifics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electra Battery Materials 0 0 1 1 3.50 Manhattan Scientifics 0 0 0 0 0.00

Electra Battery Materials currently has a consensus target price of $5.20, suggesting a potential upside of 256.16%. Given Electra Battery Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Electra Battery Materials is more favorable than Manhattan Scientifics.

Profitability

This table compares Electra Battery Materials and Manhattan Scientifics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electra Battery Materials N/A -39.33% -19.52% Manhattan Scientifics N/A N/A -462.65%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.9% of Electra Battery Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Electra Battery Materials shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Electra Battery Materials beats Manhattan Scientifics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electra Battery Materials

(Get Free Report)

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain. The company was formerly known as First Cobalt Corp. and changed its name to Electra Battery Materials Corporation in December 2021. Electra Battery Materials Corporation was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Manhattan Scientifics

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc., a technology incubator, engages in the development and commercialization of life-enhancing technologies in the United States. It develops technologies in the areas of nano-technologies and nano-medicine. The company offers nanostructured bulk metals and alloys in the form of rod, bar, wire, and foil for medical implants and other applications. The company was formerly known as Grand Enterprises, Inc. Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Electra Battery Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electra Battery Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.