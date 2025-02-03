Financial Review: First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) vs. MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS)

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) and MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.1% of First Business Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of First Business Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

First Business Financial Services has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MetroCity Bankshares has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

First Business Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. MetroCity Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. First Business Financial Services pays out 19.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MetroCity Bankshares pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Business Financial Services has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for First Business Financial Services and MetroCity Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Business Financial Services 0 0 3 0 3.00 MetroCity Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Business Financial Services presently has a consensus price target of $53.67, suggesting a potential upside of 3.88%. MetroCity Bankshares has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.66%. Given MetroCity Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MetroCity Bankshares is more favorable than First Business Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares First Business Financial Services and MetroCity Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Business Financial Services 15.46% 13.70% 1.10% MetroCity Bankshares 27.33% 15.98% 1.79%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Business Financial Services and MetroCity Bankshares”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Business Financial Services $153.46 million 2.79 $37.03 million $5.22 9.90 MetroCity Bankshares $235.98 million 3.31 $64.50 million $2.51 12.29

MetroCity Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than First Business Financial Services. First Business Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MetroCity Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MetroCity Bankshares beats First Business Financial Services on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri. The company offers real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, equipment financing loans and leases, floorplan financing, vendor financing, small business administration lending and servicing, treasury management solutions, and company retirement services. It also provides private wealth management for individuals, including creating and executing asset allocation strategies, trust and estate administration, financial planning, investment management, and access to brokerage and custody-only services. In addition, the company offers bank consulting consisting of investment portfolio administrative and asset liability management services, and commercial deposit accounts. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and consumer loans, including single family residential loans; construction and development, and owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; letters of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgage loans, and SBA loans. In addition, it offers online banking services, which include access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; mobile banking solutions, such as remote check deposit with mobile bill pay; and automated teller machines and telephone banking services. Further, it provides debit cards for checking customers, direct deposits, and cashier's checks; treasury management services, including wire transfer, automated clearing house, and stop payments services; and cash management deposit products, such as remote deposit capture, positive pay, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

