Financial Review: System1 (NYSE:SST) and Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT)

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) and Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares System1 and Trump Media & Technology Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get System1 alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio System1 $401.97 million 0.15 -$227.22 million ($1.21) -0.53 Trump Media & Technology Group N/A N/A -$21.89 million N/A N/A

Trump Media & Technology Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than System1.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score System1 0 1 0 0 2.00 Trump Media & Technology Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for System1 and Trump Media & Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

System1 currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 210.08%. Given System1’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe System1 is more favorable than Trump Media & Technology Group.

Volatility and Risk

System1 has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trump Media & Technology Group has a beta of 5.22, suggesting that its stock price is 422% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.5% of System1 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Trump Media & Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of System1 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Trump Media & Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares System1 and Trump Media & Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets System1 -24.18% -68.85% -18.27% Trump Media & Technology Group N/A -103.05% -75.54%

Summary

System1 beats Trump Media & Technology Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About System1

(Get Free Report)

System1, Inc. provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, and Partner Network. The company engages in the provision of acquiring traffic to its owned and operated websites, as well as revenue-sharing arrangements and related services. It also operates MapQuest, a web-based navigation service that delivers turn-by-turn direction services to users; Info.com, a metasearch engine that consumers can use to search for relevant information; HowStuffWorks, a commercial website focused on helping people solve problems in their daily lives by using various types of digital media to easily breakdown and explain complex concepts, topics, terminology and mechanisms; Startpage, a private search engine that allows users to browse and search the Internet in complete privacy; and CouponFollow for coupon destinations for online shoppers, as well as ActiveBeat and Infospace. In addition, the company provides antivirus software solutions, which offers customers a single packaged solution that provides protection and reporting to the end users. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. operates as a social media and technology company. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.