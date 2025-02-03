First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $170.81 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $53.45 on Monday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.48.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FR. Barclays dropped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.38.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.