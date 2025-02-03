First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First of Long Island Stock Up 0.9 %

FLIC stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $293.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.74. First of Long Island has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $15.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). First of Long Island had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 5.49%.

First of Long Island Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First of Long Island

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is currently 95.46%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in First of Long Island by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First of Long Island in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First of Long Island in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 87.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

