Fluence Energy (FLNC) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Fluence Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Fluence Energy had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Fluence Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Fluence Energy Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of FLNC stock opened at $13.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 100.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.42. Fluence Energy has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $26.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fluence Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Herman E. Bulls acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $155,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,155.77. This trade represents a 15.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fluence Energy

(Get Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.