Fluence Energy (FLNC) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Fluence Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Fluence Energy had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Fluence Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Fluence Energy Trading Down 5.9 %
Shares of FLNC stock opened at $13.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 100.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.42. Fluence Energy has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $26.12.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Analysis on Fluence Energy
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Fluence Energy news, Director Herman E. Bulls acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $155,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,155.77. This trade represents a 15.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Fluence Energy
Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fluence Energy
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Trump’s Return-to-Office Mandate
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Crane Stock Soars, But the Best Could Be Yet to Come: Here’s Why
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.