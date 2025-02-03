Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

FFIC stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.05. Flushing Financial has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). Flushing Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 56.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 18,773 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Flushing Financial by 531.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 326,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 274,720 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

