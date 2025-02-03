Forsta AP Fonden Acquires Shares of 34,300 Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 34,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIL. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 96.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.35.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $51.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.76 and its 200 day moving average is $46.43. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $891.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

