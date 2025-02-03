Forsta AP Fonden Cuts Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 238.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 24,331 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $824,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 178.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ENPH. Bank of America dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. OTR Global raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $112.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.06.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Enphase Energy stock opened at $62.28 on Monday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.33 and a 12-month high of $141.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 141.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.70.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.