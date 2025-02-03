Forsta AP Fonden Decreases Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in News were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of News by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 141,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in News during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of News by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in News by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

NWSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of News from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of News from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on News in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Shares of News stock opened at $28.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. News Co. has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $30.03.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

