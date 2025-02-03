Forsta AP Fonden Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AER. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,990,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 26.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 1.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,937,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 13.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 32.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AER opened at $95.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.00. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $75.83 and a 1 year high of $100.81.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

