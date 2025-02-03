Forsta AP Fonden Has $1.76 Million Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 218.5% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 7,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 613.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after buying an additional 18,563 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $220.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.03. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.42 and a 1-year high of $296.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKTX. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MarketAxess from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $262.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Insider Activity

In other MarketAxess news, Chairman Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $5,435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 592,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,883,880.75. This represents a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 300 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.57, for a total transaction of $72,171.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,212.14. This represents a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,183,871 in the last 90 days. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

