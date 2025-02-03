Forsta AP Fonden Invests $1.93 Million in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DSGX. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 389.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 699,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,911,000 after buying an additional 556,408 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 12.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 672,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,282,000 after purchasing an additional 72,501 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 52.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 210,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,636,000 after purchasing an additional 72,435 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at $7,939,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 279,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,795,000 after buying an additional 61,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $115.83 on Monday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.12 and a 12-month high of $122.88. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 72.85 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 21.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DSGX

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.