Forsta AP Fonden Invests $1.93 Million in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DSGX. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 389.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 699,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,911,000 after buying an additional 556,408 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 12.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 672,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,282,000 after purchasing an additional 72,501 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 52.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 210,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,636,000 after purchasing an additional 72,435 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at $7,939,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 279,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,795,000 after buying an additional 61,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.
The Descartes Systems Group Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $115.83 on Monday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.12 and a 12-month high of $122.88. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 72.85 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.60.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.92.
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.
