Forsta AP Fonden Raises Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 77.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Assurant by 428.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Assurant by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AIZ shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Assurant from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.50.

In other news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $627,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,658 shares in the company, valued at $4,321,240.44. This trade represents a 12.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

AIZ opened at $215.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.13. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.12 and a 52-week high of $230.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.62.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.82%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

