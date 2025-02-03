Forsta AP Fonden Raises Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 102.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 210,926 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,304,000 after purchasing an additional 106,517 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2,101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 101,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,173,000 after buying an additional 96,591 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,557,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 214,379 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $49,095,000 after acquiring an additional 88,872 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 163.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 133,499 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,430,000 after acquiring an additional 82,913 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $275.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $222.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.14.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.15, for a total transaction of $308,516.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,770.85. This represents a 21.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $188.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.78 and its 200 day moving average is $207.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.68 and a 1-year high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.32%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

