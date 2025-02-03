Forsta AP Fonden Sells 20,100 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,604.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 21.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.11.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $78.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.95 and a 200-day moving average of $77.20. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $65.77 and a 52 week high of $82.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.79. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

