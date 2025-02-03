Forsta AP Fonden Takes $1.83 Million Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 49,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 24.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.
American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of AMH opened at $34.62 on Monday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $41.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.50.
American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AMH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.
Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent
In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 3,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.49 per share, with a total value of $80,474.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,257.54. The trade was a 8.50 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 125,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,924. The trade was a 24.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About American Homes 4 Rent
American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
