Forsta AP Fonden Takes $1.83 Million Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 49,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 24.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AMH opened at $34.62 on Monday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $41.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.50.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.33%.

AMH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

View Our Latest Report on American Homes 4 Rent

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 3,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.49 per share, with a total value of $80,474.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,257.54. The trade was a 8.50 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 125,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,924. The trade was a 24.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.