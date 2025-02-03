Forsta AP Fonden Trims Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Stantec were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Stantec by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Stantec by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Stantec by 30.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 5.6% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 6.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank began coverage on Stantec in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Stantec Stock Performance

Stantec stock opened at $77.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.01. Stantec Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.98 and a twelve month high of $88.42.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

Stantec Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

