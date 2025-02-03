FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Receives $171.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.75.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $167.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underperform” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.
NYSE FTAI opened at $100.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1,005.20 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.79 and a 200 day moving average of $132.27. FTAI Aviation has a 1 year low of $52.02 and a 1 year high of $181.64.
FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.
