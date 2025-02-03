FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Receives $171.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $167.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underperform” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,660,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,618,000 after acquiring an additional 773,017 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 14,553.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 564,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,959,000 after acquiring an additional 560,179 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,530,000 after acquiring an additional 264,971 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,769,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 411,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,685,000 after acquiring an additional 208,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTAI opened at $100.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1,005.20 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.79 and a 200 day moving average of $132.27. FTAI Aviation has a 1 year low of $52.02 and a 1 year high of $181.64.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

