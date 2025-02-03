FY2024 Earnings Estimate for PGY Issued By B. Riley

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Pagaya Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Pagaya Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Pagaya Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Pagaya Technologies from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PGY opened at $9.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $683.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Pagaya Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pagaya Technologies by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after buying an additional 97,135 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 7.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after buying an additional 43,068 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 524,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 40,031 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 4,374.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 311,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 304,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 455.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 179,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Sanjiv Das sold 6,343 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $63,239.71. Following the transaction, the president now owns 75,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,014.16. The trade was a 7.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tami Rosen sold 7,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $91,908.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,284. This trade represents a 10.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,828 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

