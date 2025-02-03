FY2024 Earnings Estimate for TSE:WPM Issued By Raymond James

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WPM. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$90.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Canada lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$97.67.

Shares of WPM stock opened at C$90.68 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$52.15 and a 1-year high of C$94.84. The company has a market cap of C$41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$84.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$84.35.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 50.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 48.55%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

