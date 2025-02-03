FY2024 EPS Estimates for Fiera Capital Increased by Analyst

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Fiera Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.07. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fiera Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$171.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$163.10 million. Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 8.97%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FSZ. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiera Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Price Performance

Shares of TSE FSZ opened at C$7.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.64. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of C$6.58 and a twelve month high of C$10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$688.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 10,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.89, for a total transaction of C$93,028.60. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Fiera Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.216 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.01%. This is a positive change from Fiera Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.26%.

About Fiera Capital

(Get Free Report)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.