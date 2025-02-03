FY2024 EPS Estimates for MAG Silver Boosted by Roth Capital

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. Roth Capital currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share.

MAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $15.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.08. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $18.27.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in MAG Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

