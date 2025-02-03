FY2024 EPS Estimates for MAG Silver Lifted by Raymond James

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Raymond James upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for MAG Silver in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.04. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

MAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Capital lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Panmure Gordon boosted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.40 to C$27.10 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on MAG Silver from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.45.

MAG stock opened at C$22.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.17. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$11.15 and a 1 year high of C$25.36. The company has a current ratio of 28.03, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.02.

In other MAG Silver news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 50,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.87, for a total value of C$1,094,099.92. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company’s flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

