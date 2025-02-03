FY2024 EPS Estimates for McEwen Mining Lowered by Analyst

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for McEwen Mining in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.20) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.05). The consensus estimate for McEwen Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for McEwen Mining’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.
McEwen Mining Stock Down 3.4 %
MUX opened at C$12.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of C$635.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.45. McEwen Mining has a 12 month low of C$8.05 and a 12 month high of C$17.08.
About McEwen Mining
McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.
