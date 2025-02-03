Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.67. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $23.80.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
