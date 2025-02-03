Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Receives $35.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNTX shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Gentex from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Gentex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $25.92 on Friday. Gentex has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average of $29.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 18.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $159,406,000 after acquiring an additional 285,802 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 38,027 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,124,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,304,000 after acquiring an additional 20,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Gentex by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 392,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,651,000 after acquiring an additional 36,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

