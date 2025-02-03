Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Gentherm from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Gentherm from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Gentherm Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Gentherm stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Gentherm has a 12-month low of $37.90 and a 12-month high of $62.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.42.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Hui (Helen) Xu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,774. The trade was a 11.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 1,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $55,659.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,413 shares in the company, valued at $576,490.74. The trade was a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentherm

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Gentherm by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,169,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,448,000 after acquiring an additional 23,051 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Gentherm by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 632,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,451,000 after acquiring an additional 116,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Gentherm by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 507,598 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 107,322 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gentherm by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 443,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,659,000 after purchasing an additional 37,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

