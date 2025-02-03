Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI) and Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Head-To-Head Survey

Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI – Get Free Report) and Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Glori Energy has a beta of 31.83, indicating that its stock price is 3,083% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berry has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Glori Energy and Berry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A Berry 9.40% 6.50% 2.98%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Berry $903.46 million 0.37 $37.40 million $1.08 4.04

This table compares Glori Energy and Berry”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Berry has higher revenue and earnings than Glori Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.9% of Berry shares are held by institutional investors. 46.2% of Glori Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Berry shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Glori Energy and Berry, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glori Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Berry 0 1 0 0 2.00

Berry has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.68%. Given Berry’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Berry is more favorable than Glori Energy.

Summary

Berry beats Glori Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glori Energy

Glori Energy Inc., an energy technology and oil production company, provides services to third party exploration and production companies in North America and Brazil. It operates through Oil and Gas, and AERO Services segments. The Oil and Gas segment produces and develops oil and natural gas interests. The AERO Services segment offers biotechnology solutions of enhanced oil recovery through a two-step process, including analysis phase, reservoir screening process that obtains field samples and evaluates potential of AERO system; and field deployment phase that deploys skid mounted injection equipment. Glori Energy Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

