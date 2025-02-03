Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Receives $36.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.57.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Insider Transactions at Golden Entertainment

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Terrence Wright sold 16,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $518,478.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,116.16. The trade was a 21.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 29.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 352,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,197,000 after acquiring an additional 69,207 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 84.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 22,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,664,000 after acquiring an additional 24,264 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 7.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Golden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $39.92. The company has a market capitalization of $898.03 million, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average of $31.60.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $161.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 80.65%.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

Featured Stories

