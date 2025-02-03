Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Receives $36.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.57.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th.
Insider Transactions at Golden Entertainment
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Entertainment
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 352,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,197,000 after acquiring an additional 69,207 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 84.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 22,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,664,000 after acquiring an additional 24,264 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 7.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.73% of the company’s stock.
Golden Entertainment Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of Golden Entertainment stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Golden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $39.92. The company has a market capitalization of $898.03 million, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average of $31.60.
Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $161.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Golden Entertainment Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 80.65%.
About Golden Entertainment
Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.
