GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Stock Price Down 30% – Here’s Why

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report) shares were down 30% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 50,831,694 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,551% from the average daily volume of 3,078,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

GoviEx Uranium Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$28.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06.

About GoviEx Uranium

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.

