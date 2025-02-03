Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Short Interest Up 5.5% in January

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the December 31st total of 94,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graham

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHM. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Graham during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Graham during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Graham by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Graham by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Graham by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Graham Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GHM opened at $45.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.95. Graham has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $49.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.77 million, a PE ratio of 63.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Graham Company Profile

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. Graham had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $53.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Graham will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

