Great-West Lifeco (GWLIF) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Great-West Lifeco to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock opened at $32.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.17 and a 200-day moving average of $33.02. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $36.19.

Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

