Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Greene County Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:GCBC opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Greene County Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $37.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.30 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.38.

Get Greene County Bancorp alerts:

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 21.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

Greene County Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Greene County Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Greene County Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Greene County Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 115.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 370.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. 13.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greene County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.