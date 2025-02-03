H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,425 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in H World Group were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of H World Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in H World Group by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of H World Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 67,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 293.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of H World Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $32.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71. H World Group Limited has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). H World Group had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 15.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark cut their price objective on H World Group from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

