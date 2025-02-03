Hantz Financial Services Inc. Acquires 569 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 8,128.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,718.2% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU stock opened at $59.37 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $54.86 and a one year high of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.71 and a 200-day moving average of $59.91.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

