Hantz Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

SLV stock opened at $28.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $20.11 and a one year high of $31.80.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

