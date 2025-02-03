Hantz Financial Services Inc. Cuts Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in CME Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 73,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 126,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,942,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CME. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on CME Group from $260.00 to $256.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $227.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.27.

CME Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CME opened at $236.52 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.70 and a fifty-two week high of $249.02. The firm has a market cap of $85.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $5.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.37%.

CME Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

